Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen lowered Slack Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Slack Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Slack Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.35.

NYSE:WORK opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $64,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $52,648.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,541.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,058,316 shares of company stock worth $38,010,477. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718,317 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316,364 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

