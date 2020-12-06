Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Position Trimmed by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

