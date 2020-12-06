Signature Bank Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $13.57 for the year.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBNY. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $124.45 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

