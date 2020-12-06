Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMMNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.