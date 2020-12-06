Short Interest in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Declines By 30.5%

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TPHS stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Trinity Place has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Place stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,983 shares during the quarter. Trinity Place makes up 0.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 1.70% of Trinity Place worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.