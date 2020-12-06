Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Decreases By 30.6%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 94,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $757,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,275,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,275.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 158,736 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $238,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,551 shares of company stock worth $424,471 in the last three months.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 19.8% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 69.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $2.69 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.