Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Expands By 38.5%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYC opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $57.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period.

