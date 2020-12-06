Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Rises By 37.3%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,100 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,758,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of CBWTF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

