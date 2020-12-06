Short Interest in American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Decreases By 30.4%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
LIACF opened at $0.98 on Friday. American Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90.
About American Lithium
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.