Short Interest in American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Decreases By 30.4%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LIACF opened at $0.98 on Friday. American Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

