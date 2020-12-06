Short Interest in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Grows By 39.6%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $152.47 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $170.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $70,655,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,514 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,706,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

