SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,620 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 22.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Nutrien by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NTR. 140166 downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Nutrien stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.