SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,188 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

FLOW stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $58.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.93.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

