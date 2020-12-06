SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $6,858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 182,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE KW opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

