SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $207,000 in Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,640,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,863,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,575,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,041,000.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion and a PE ratio of -47.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.59. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

