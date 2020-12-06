SG Americas Securities LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPWH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

SPWH stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.