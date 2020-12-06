SG Americas Securities LLC Has $200,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 395,572 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

