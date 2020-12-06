SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHEF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CHEF opened at $26.16 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $988.06 million, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 2.48.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHEF. ValuEngine downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

