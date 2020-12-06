Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) vs. Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) Critical Survey

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Energy Services $1.29 billion 0.40 $2.78 million $0.17 29.35 Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A

Select Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Select Energy Services and Superior Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Energy Services 1 4 3 0 2.25 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Select Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $6.46, indicating a potential upside of 29.40%.

Profitability

This table compares Select Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Energy Services -30.21% 0.78% 0.64% Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25%

Summary

Select Energy Services beats Superior Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions to support oil and gas well development. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, production, pipelines, and well completions, including polymer slurries, cross linkers, friction reducers, biocides, scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies to pressure pumping, and integrated and independent oil and gas producers. This segment also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells in order to enhance well performance and reduce production costs; and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

