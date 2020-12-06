SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $29.82 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,429 shares of company stock worth $993,175. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

