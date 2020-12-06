Scotiabank Increases National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$88.00

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB upgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$78.94.

TSE:NA opened at C$71.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.56. The company has a market cap of C$24.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$75.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

