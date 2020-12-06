Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBRA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $817,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 224.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Inflation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.