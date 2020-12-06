Royal Bank of Canada Lowers National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$81.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$73.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on NA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.94.

Get National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) alerts:

TSE:NA opened at C$71.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$38.67 and a 52 week high of C$75.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.