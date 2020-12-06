Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $67.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.56.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

