Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $171.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.52.
FIVE opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 103,867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.