Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $171.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.52.

FIVE opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 103,867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

