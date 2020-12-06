Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $9,996,000.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ROKU opened at $296.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.72 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.72. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $298.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roku by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 206.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after acquiring an additional 659,330 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

