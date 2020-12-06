Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.12.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.