Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) vs. AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Financial Analysis

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals $59.29 million 8.78 -$66.89 million ($0.40) -7.70 AVEO Pharmaceuticals $28.80 million 5.37 $9.39 million $0.61 8.80

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigel Pharmaceuticals. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.51%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 190.50%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals -23.16% -37.85% -17.11% AVEO Pharmaceuticals -483.99% -103.66% -48.01%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia. It also develops Fostamatinib that is in phase III clinical trials for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; R835, an oral interleukin receptor associated kinase 1/4 inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and R552, a receptor-interacting protein kinase Inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has research and license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of AXL inhibitors in oncology; and Daiichi Sankyo to develop murine double minute 2 inhibitors for solid and hematological malignancies, as well as license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Fostamatinib. Tavalisse. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase III TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. It has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

