Reviewing The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) & The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX)

The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Pegasus Companies and The E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A The E.W. Scripps -2.84% -2.43% -0.60%

73.3% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of The Pegasus Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Pegasus Companies and The E.W. Scripps’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.79 -$18.38 million $0.05 276.60

The Pegasus Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The E.W. Scripps.

Risk & Volatility

The Pegasus Companies has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Pegasus Companies and The E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pegasus Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A The E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00

About The Pegasus Companies

The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless Internet access and broadband communications to residential and business subscribers. It offers wireless Internet service utilizing licensed frequencies in 2.5 GHz frequency band and 900 MHz, 2.4 GHz, and 5 GHz frequency bands. The company holds licenses for the use of frequencies located in the upper 700 MHz band to provide terrestrial communication services; holds rights to 2.5 GHz education broadcast services or broadband radio service channels; and intellectual property rights for the distribution of satellite-based services using Ku band BSS and Ka band FSS frequencies at certain orbital locations. The company was formerly known as Xanadoo Company, LLC and changed its name to The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated in June 2015. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. It operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

