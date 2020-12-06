Reviewing PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD)

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of PlayAGS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Conversion Labs and PlayAGS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 11.23 -$3.14 million N/A N/A PlayAGS $304.71 million 0.62 -$11.75 million ($0.19) -28.00

Conversion Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PlayAGS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Conversion Labs and PlayAGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A PlayAGS 0 2 2 0 2.50

PlayAGS has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 80.92%. Given PlayAGS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Volatility & Risk

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% PlayAGS -33.66% -67.28% -8.34%

Summary

PlayAGS beats Conversion Labs on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

