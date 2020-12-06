Reviewing Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) & Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.61, suggesting that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centrus Energy and Smart Sand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $209.70 million 0.96 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -6.55 Smart Sand $233.07 million 0.37 $31.62 million $1.07 1.87

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 15.81% -10.64% 7.28% Smart Sand 9.56% 12.12% 8.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Centrus Energy and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart Sand 1 2 1 0 2.00

Centrus Energy presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%. Smart Sand has a consensus price target of $2.28, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Centrus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Smart Sand.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Smart Sand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Smart Sand on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of February 26, 2020, it had approximately 316 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

