Research Analysts Set Expectations for salesforce.com, inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for salesforce.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

salesforce.com stock opened at $225.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.31. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total transaction of $1,201,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,525,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,861 shares of company stock valued at $118,786,662. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

