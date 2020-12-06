Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RLMD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.29. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

