(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RDS.B stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. (RDS.B) has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $62.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter.

(RDS.B) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

