Raymond James Increases Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $80.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.38.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -74.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $62.54.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

