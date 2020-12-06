Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Holdings Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Radiant Logistics worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 29.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 543.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 36.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.37 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

