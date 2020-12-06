Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) & Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Head to Head Comparison

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rackspace Technology and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 0 9 0 3.00 Zoom Video Communications 2 11 14 0 2.44

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $27.89, suggesting a potential upside of 45.48%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $419.79, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Zoom Video Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 187.29 $25.31 million $0.09 4,555.67

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Rackspace Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications, managed security, and data services, as well as professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves automotive, digital agencies, education, energy, financial services, gaming, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, non-profit, retail, and public sectors. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also offers Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; and Zoom Video Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, and marketing presentations. In addition, the company provides Zoom for Developers that allows developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; and Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has partnership with ServiceNow. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

