Quilter Plc Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.7% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $219,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,172.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,029.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

