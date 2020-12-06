Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan Sells 11,000 Shares

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of QDEL opened at $193.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. Quidel’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.