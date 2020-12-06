QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.56.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $80,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

