PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 114.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of PlayAGS worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PlayAGS by 133.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

