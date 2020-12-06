PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

