Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.93.

PFE opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $224.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

