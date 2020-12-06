Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3,029.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

