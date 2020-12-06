Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Sells $12,738,073.60 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PENN stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.