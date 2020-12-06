Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 26 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,172.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

