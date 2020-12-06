PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) versus Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Financial Contrast

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get PCTEL alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PCTEL and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

PCTEL presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.47%. Given PCTEL’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PCTEL is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares PCTEL and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL 4.33% 5.86% 4.82% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCTEL and Proxim Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL $90.62 million 1.38 $3.75 million $0.29 23.03 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Risk & Volatility

PCTEL has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of PCTEL shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of PCTEL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PCTEL beats Proxim Wireless on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. It also offers radio frequency test and measurement tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.