Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,172.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,029.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

