Pacific Sun Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,172.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

