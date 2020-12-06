Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.84.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

