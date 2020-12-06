Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.84.
Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.