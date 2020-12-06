Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 70,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,627 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 113,365 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,609 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

